A guide to the best Halloween movies, depending on the mood

It's the last week of Spooktober. So if you'd like to squeeze in a few more horror movies to celebrate the upcoming Halloween holiday while staying safe at home, I've culled all the best horror movies from the top streaming services to avoid getting lost in the dreaded scroll loop.

Often, the hankering for horror film can be all too specific, so check out the choices below in each category depending on what you're in the mood for. Happy watching!

Best monster movie/creature feature: Bong Joon-ho's 2006 sea creature flick "The Host," on Hulu and Kanopy, or French horror auteur Alexandre Aja's crazy 2019 croc movie "Crawl," on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Best Oscar-winning horror movie: Jonathan Demme's 1991 masterpiece "The Silence of the Lambs," on Netflix.

Best sci-fi horror: Ridley Scott's perfect 1979 film "Alien," starring Sigourney Weaver, or John Carpenter's 1982 movie "The Thing," starring Kurt Russell, both on HBO Max.

Best classic horror: Peacock has a wealth of Universal monster movies, so check out Bela Lugosi in "Dracula" from 1931, or Elsa Lanchester as the iconic "Bride of Frankenstein" in the 1935 movie.