A new duo, Larry & Joe, featuring Joe Troop and Larry Bellorín will play at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Winston-Salem’s own Grammy-nominated bluegrass and old-time musician Joe Troop (Che Apalache) will perform at 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem, in his new duo, featuring legend of Venezuelan Llanera, Larry Bellorín. Bellorín faced exile from his own home, Monagas, Venezuela, and migrated to Raleigh six years ago, seeking asylum. He left behind a 25-plus year musical career, in which he released chart-topping singles and performed with superstars such as Renaldo Armas, Cristina Maica, Teo Gallindez and Rumi Olivo. He now works construction to make ends meet. Tickets are $16 at theramkat.com. Larry & Joe’s music is Appalachian-Venezuelan fusion, featuring mostly banjo and harp. Visit larryandjoe.com.
