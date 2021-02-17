A new exhibit at Sawtooth School for Visual Art features woven textiles and sounds recordings

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: A new exhibition by Paul Bright and Leigh Ann Hallberg will be on display through March 19 in the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 226 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem. "Murray Bay: Standing Wave" is a series of fabric collages and embroidered linens created by Hallberg. The work is based on blankets from Murray Bay, a city on Canada’s Saint Lawrence Seaway where the blankets were handwoven and sold. The second half of the title names a phenomenon defined in physics — a wave that “oscillates in place without transmitting energy along its extent.” Bright’s "Walden (II)" is a recently remixed aural collage centered on sounds from Walden Pond, which was made famous by author Henry David Thoreau. Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 336-723-7395 or sawtooth.org.