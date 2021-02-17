 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A new exhibit at Sawtooth School for Visual Art features woven textiles and sounds recordings
0 comments

A new exhibit at Sawtooth School for Visual Art features woven textiles and sounds recordings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
"Murray Bay: Standing Wave"

A new exhibit of fabric collages and embroidered linens created by Leigh Ann Hallberg is on display at Sawtooth School for Visual Art in Winston-Salem.

 Sawtooth School for the VIsual Art, provided

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: A new exhibition by Paul Bright and Leigh Ann Hallberg will be on display through March 19 in the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 226 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem. "Murray Bay: Standing Wave" is a series of fabric collages and embroidered linens created by Hallberg. The work is based on blankets from Murray Bay, a city on Canada’s Saint Lawrence Seaway where the blankets were handwoven and sold. The second half of the title names a phenomenon defined in physics — a wave that “oscillates in place without transmitting energy along its extent.” Bright’s "Walden (II)" is a recently remixed aural collage centered on sounds from Walden Pond, which was made famous by author Henry David Thoreau. Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 336-723-7395 or sawtooth.org.

Fran Daniel

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News