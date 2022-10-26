 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A new exhibit, “Observations and Fantasies” by Sharon Hardin will be on display at Welborn Gallery

A new exhibit, “Observations and Fantasies” by Sharon Hardin will be on display from Nov. 3 to Dec. 23 at Welborn Gallery in Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Hardin’s paintings are created using transparent watercolor in a traditional manner — no white or black pigment. Some works contain added elements of embroidery thread or watercolor pencil. Subjects include mandala imagery, moon-influenced creation theories, circular energy and natural phases. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 336-679-2941 or go to yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery.

