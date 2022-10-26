A new exhibit, “Observations and Fantasies” by Sharon Hardin will be on display at Welborn Gallery

Oscar-winning actor Paul Newman has been gone for 14 years, but he now has a book out. Two of Newman's daughters have overseen the publication of material that the actor had once hoped to turn into a memoir. In a review for The Associated Press, Douglass K. Daniel says Newman's book, titled "The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man," is a brutally frank reflection on a life filed with self-doubt. Newman wasn't nearly as confident in his talents as he appeared, admits to failings as a husband and father, and struggled with alcoholism. Daniel calls the book a stunning self-appraisal.