 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A new two-artist exhibit is opening at Artworks Gallery in Winston-Salem
0 comments

A new two-artist exhibit is opening at Artworks Gallery in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOTOS AND PAINTINGS: A new two-artist exhibit will open this weekend at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. “Complexities, and the Nuances of the Human Spirit” by Charles Hahn will feature black-and-white photography that captures each person’s sensibility and inner self. “Wayfinding” by Katherine Mahler draws on memories of time spent on the Great Lakes and Niagara River. The series began as a way for the artist to remember places and times of her childhood. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. A Gallery Hop will be from 7 to 9 p.m. May 7. Admission is free. Visit artworks-gallery.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Van Weezer Teaser

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Entertainment

Horoscope: Sunday, May 2

Your birthday May 2: You are in a good position to make things happen and use your skills to reach your destination. Positive change can be yo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News