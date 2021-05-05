PHOTOS AND PAINTINGS: A new two-artist exhibit will open this weekend at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. “Complexities, and the Nuances of the Human Spirit” by Charles Hahn will feature black-and-white photography that captures each person’s sensibility and inner self. “Wayfinding” by Katherine Mahler draws on memories of time spent on the Great Lakes and Niagara River. The series began as a way for the artist to remember places and times of her childhood. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. A Gallery Hop will be from 7 to 9 p.m. May 7. Admission is free. Visit artworks-gallery.org.
A new two-artist exhibit is opening at Artworks Gallery in Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Greek Fest Express will offer takeout of lamb gyros, Greek salads, baklava and more
A new restaurant will be coming into the former Hill’s Lexington Barbecue space at 4005 N. Patterson Ave.
Ted's Kickin' Chicken has been a fixture in Pfafftown for 21 years
Pie Guys Pizza & More at 3425 Kinnamon Village in Clemmons reopened last week, about two months after a Feb. 24 fire shut down the restaurant.
Actor Elliot Page is revealing how happier he feels after having top surgery and how important he believes it is to support health care for transgender people.
Shop to feature panini-style sandwiches, soups, coffee and more
SAYING YES: The Yadkin Arts Council will present the exhibit “YES!” by artist collective “Out of the Blue” April 29-June 25 in the Welborn Gal…
The prince kissing Snow White while she's asleep in Disneyland's new “Snow White’s Enchanted Wish” ride has caused backlash.
Your birthday May 2: You are in a good position to make things happen and use your skills to reach your destination. Positive change can be yo…
Clemmons resident releases "Arrive and Disappear" album that offers contemplative instrumental music.