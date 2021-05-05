A new two-artist exhibit is opening at Artworks Gallery in Winston-Salem

PHOTOS AND PAINTINGS: A new two-artist exhibit will open this weekend at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. “Complexities, and the Nuances of the Human Spirit” by Charles Hahn will feature black-and-white photography that captures each person’s sensibility and inner self. “Wayfinding” by Katherine Mahler draws on memories of time spent on the Great Lakes and Niagara River. The series began as a way for the artist to remember places and times of her childhood. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. A Gallery Hop will be from 7 to 9 p.m. May 7. Admission is free. Visit artworks-gallery.org.