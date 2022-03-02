Aaron Burdett Quartet will perform at The Ramkat

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Aaron Burdett Quartet will perform at 8 p.m. March 5 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Burdett is an Americana/folk singer/songwriter from Western North Carolina.

Dori Freeman is a singer/songwriter based in Galax, Va. Tickets are $16-$30 for standing and tables at theramkat.com. COVID-19 precautions include proof of full vaccination or a negative lab-administered PCR or rapid test within 72 hours of the show. At-home tests will not be accepted. Masks are required. Visit theramkat.com or aaronburdett.com.