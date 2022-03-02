 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aaron Burdett Quartet will perform at The Ramkat
Aaron Burdett Quartet will perform at The Ramkat

Aaron Burdett

Aaron Burdett.

 Aaron Burdett, provided

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Aaron Burdett Quartet will perform at 8 p.m. March 5 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Burdett is an Americana/folk singer/songwriter from Western North Carolina.

Dori Freeman is a singer/songwriter based in Galax, Va. Tickets are $16-$30 for standing and tables at theramkat.com. COVID-19 precautions include proof of full vaccination or a negative lab-administered PCR or rapid test within 72 hours of the show. At-home tests will not be accepted. Masks are required. Visit theramkat.com or aaronburdett.com.

