Actress Pam Grier, who was born in Winston-Salem, will be one of the black female entertainers profiled in a forthcoming PBS documentary, the channel announced Tuesday.
Grier, known for such films as "Coffy" and "Jackie Brown," will be one of six iconic performers featured in "American Masters: How it Feels To Be Free," which will be shown on PBS in early 2021. The documentary will also feature Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Diahann Carroll, Nina Simone and Cicely Tyson.
The documentary will include interviews and archival performances as well as conversations with family members and contemporary artists who they influenced, including Alicia Keys, Halle Berry, Lena Waithe and Meagan Good.
The show was announced during PBS's virtual summer press tour with the Television Critics Association. Other programs announced include "PBS Kids Talk About Race and Racism," a special scheduled for early October which looks at race and racial justice-related topics using characters from such shows as "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" and "Arthur"; "Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan," a talk show featuring the bestselling author, also due in October; and "The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song," a documentary series from Henry Louis Gates Jr. that is scheduled for February 2021.
