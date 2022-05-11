ACTRESS LECTURE: Actress Rita Moreno will speak as part of Guilford College’s Bryan Series at 7:30 p.m. May 17 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Moreno will give a short talk and then be interviewed by Molly Sentell Haile of Summerfield, a local educator and prize-winning author. Tickets are $51-$71 at ticketmaster.com and Tanger Center box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All Bryan Series event attendees must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours before each event. Masks are required. Visit tangercenter.com.