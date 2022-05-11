 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Actress Rita Moreno will speak as part of Guilford College's Bryan Series

Rita Moreno, 90, is one of the few entertainers to win an EGOT — an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

ACTRESS LECTURE: Actress Rita Moreno will speak as part of Guilford College’s Bryan Series at 7:30 p.m. May 17 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Moreno will give a short talk and then be interviewed by Molly Sentell Haile of Summerfield, a local educator and prize-winning author. Tickets are $51-$71 at ticketmaster.com and Tanger Center box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All Bryan Series event attendees must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours before each event. Masks are required. Visit tangercenter.com.

