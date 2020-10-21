AMC Theaters are renting out their screens to parties of 20 or fewer guests

AMC Theaters is losing money. Part of their solution to that problem is to rent out its theaters, including AMC Hanes 12 at 1501 Hanes Mall Blvd. For $99, you can host a personal screening for one or make it a private party for up to 20 people in total. AMC has a list of movies to choose from at amctheatres.com/rentals. The theater chain has said that the coronavirus has left its theaters with a reduced slate of movie releases for the remainder of the year, and release dates may continue to change. This is one creative way to get people back into the cinemas safely. Food and drinks will be for sale at the concession stand.