"American Idol" will hold open call virtual auditions in NC

"American Idol"

“American Idol” judges Lionel Richie (from left), Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with show host Ryan Seacrest. The singing competition is looking for contestants from each state to compete in the new season.

 Christopher Willard, ABC

STAR SEARCH: “American Idol” will hold open call virtual auditions Aug. 5 for its new season. For the third year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features audition days for all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. To get your spot, go to abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions and sign up for a time slot. Visit americanidol.com for more information, as well as audition details, full eligibility requirements, submission forms and terms and conditions.

