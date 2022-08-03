"American Idol" will hold open call virtual auditions in NC

STAR SEARCH: “American Idol” will hold open call virtual auditions Aug. 5 for its new season. For the third year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features audition days for all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. To get your spot, go to abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions and sign up for a time slot. Visit americanidol.com for more information, as well as audition details, full eligibility requirements, submission forms and terms and conditions.