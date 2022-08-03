STAR SEARCH: “American Idol” will hold open call virtual auditions Aug. 5 for its new season. For the third year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features audition days for all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. To get your spot, go to abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions and sign up for a time slot. Visit americanidol.com for more information, as well as audition details, full eligibility requirements, submission forms and terms and conditions.
"American Idol" will hold open call virtual auditions in NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two veteran restaurateurs have brought two popular styles of food together in the former Cimarron Steakhouse at 3260 S. Stratford Road, on the…
Bull’s Tavern, a go-to bar for many music lovers in Winston-Salem, is closing for good at the end of August.
Are you the type of person always taking the road less traveled and drinking the beer less known?
"I've been doing a lot of thinking": In a new video, Will Smith breaks his silence over his slap of Chris Rock on the Oscars stage.
Like cities all over the country, Winston-Salem has lost more than a few restaurants in the last two years. But we feel lucky to still have a …
Kelli Elliot, the most recent operator of Cornerstone Cafe & Catering, announced that August will be her last month at the cafe.
The Winston-Salem location of Dirty Fries has moved to a new home.
A veteran restaurateur from a family of local veteran restaurateurs has finally opened a restaurant in Winston-Salem.
Lane will play in the Pro-Am at Sedgefield Country Club, 3201 Forsyth Drive, Greensboro, and then play a concert at Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
If you’re looking for something different to make with tomatoes this summer after your hundredth tomato sandwich, consider a tomato pie.