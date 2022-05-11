Amy Ray Band will perform at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem

MULTI-GENRE MUSICIAN: Amy Ray Band: Live in Concert will be at 7 p.m. May 11 at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Ray, half of the duo Indigo Girls, has made five studio albums and three live records that explore her roots in punk and classic country music. Led by shape-shifting multi-instrumentalist Jeff Fielder on guitars, Dobro, bass and mandolin; Ray’s band — Matt Smith on pedal steel, Dobro and guitar; Adrian Carter on fiddle and guitar; Kerry Brooks on upright bass and mandolin; Jim Brock on drums and percussion; Alison Brown on banjo, and Kofi Burbridge of Tedeschi Trucks Band on keys — has long since fused into a level of cohesion more typical of a family band. Durham-based H.C. McEntire will open the show. McEntire finds a musical home in traditional country gospel with a touch of Americana. Tickets are $25-$30 at secca.org. Visit secca.org, amy-ray.com or hcmcentire.com.
