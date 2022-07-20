 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amythyst Kiah will perform as part of FloydFest, a five-day celebration of music and arts

MUSIC FESTIVAL: Amythyst Kiah will perform from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. July 28 at FloydFest at FloydFest's Blue Cow Arts Pavilion, 894 Rock Castle Gorge Road, Floyd, Va. The festival will be from July 27-31. The five-day celebration of music and art nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia will feature more than 100 performers on nine stages. Performers will include: Lake Street Drive, Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled By Turtles, Melissa Etheridge, Marcus King, Ann Wilson of Heart, Durand Jones and the Indications, Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters and lots of others. Get tickets at floydfest.com.

