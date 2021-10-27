“An Evening with Steve Dorff," the songwriter who has created hits for music stars, TV shows, movies, more

MUSICAL NIGHT: “ Dorff has over 40 BMI awards, with hits such as Rogers’ “Through the Years,” Murray’s “I Just Fall in Love Again,” Strait’s “I Cross My Heart,” Lee Greenwood’s “Don’t Underestimate My Love For You” and Eddie Rabbitt’s “Every Which Way But Loose.” Dorff has also composed TV music for “Spenser: For Hire,” “Murphy Brown,” “Growing Pains,” “Murder She Wrote,” “Columbo” and “Reba.” In 2017, Dorff released his memoir titled “I Wrote That One, Too ... A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney,” chronicling his four decades behind the music. Visit stokesarts.org.