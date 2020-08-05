KEEP ON TREKKING: To Boldly Go... Where Some Have Gone Before: That’s the mission of the U.S.S. Cerritos in “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” a playful, sometimes-bawdy animated series set in the “Star Trek” universe. The ship isn’t a top-of-the-line Starfleet vessel like the U.S.S. Enterprise. Instead, it specializes in “Second Contact” missions — making sure things are going OK with planets where the bigger ships have made first contact. The series — developed by Mike McMahan, an Emmy-winning veteran of “Rick and Morty” — focuses on four interns who try to get ahead, get into mischief, or just not tick off their bosses. It starts today on the CBS All Access streaming service, with weekly episodes every Thursday.
— Tim Clodfelter
