Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHERN DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 230 AM EDT. * AT 1130 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH VERY HEAVY RAIN FROM LEWISVILLE AND CLEMMONS TO ARCADIA, MOVING SLOWLY TO THE EAST. RAINFALL RATES IN EXCESS OF 2 INCHES IN AN HOUR WERE OCCURRING. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. RADAR INDICATED UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN IN CLEMMONS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WINSTON-SALEM, LEXINGTON, THOMASVILLE, KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, BERMUDA RUN, HUNTSVILLE, LEWISVILLE, WALKERTOWN AND PFAFFTOWN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&