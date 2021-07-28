Annie's Hope Center for Growing and Healing will have a grand opening

HELP FOR WOMEN: A grand opening event for Annie’s Hope Center for Growing and Healing will be from noon to 8 p.m. July 31 at 1043 Autumn Drive, East Bend. Local music artists will perform. Food and drinks will be for sale from food trucks and other local cooks. Beer and wine will be for sale. Other vendors will also be in attendance. The center is a long-term residence for survivors of domestic violence. The food schedule will be: Noon-2 p.m. Pacific Rim food truck, after 5 p.m. JJ’s Cuban Kitchen. The music will be from noon-1:30 p.m. Emily Stewart; 1:30-3 p.m. Kelsey Hurley; 3-5 p.m. Gypsy Soul and 6-8 p.m. Rhythm and Roots. Charlene Hunt will bless the house at 5:30 p.m. Visit www.annieshopecenter.org.