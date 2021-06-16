Annual scholarship fundraiser to feature dinner boxes and music from Phatt City

ARTS FOR A CAUSE: Yadkin Arts Council will present Annual Stephen G. Lyons Celebration at 5:30 p.m. June 26. This event is a fundraiser to support the Stephen G. Lyons Scholarships awarded annually to graduating high school seniors in Yadkin County. The band Phatt City will perform beach music, R&B, soul, blues, Motown and Chicago music. The appetizer box includes a mini cheese ball pretzel sticks with crackers, fresh fruit and dip and roasted red pepper humus with pita chips. Dinner includes cilantro lime chicken sliders with a tomato guacamole, Mexican street corn salad, cumin lime coleslaw and corn chips. Dessert is an assortment of cheesecake bites, lemon bar bites and brownie bites. Tickets are $40 at tinyurl.com/4k5vhvjj and include the live music from Phatt City, appetizers, dinner and dessert. Free wine and beer tastings until intermission with a cash bar opening at intermission. No tickets sold on the day of the event. Visit yadkinarts.org.