Annual scholarship fundraiser to feature dinner boxes and music from Phatt City

ARTS FOR A CAUSE: Yadkin Arts Council will present Annual Stephen G. Lyons Celebration at 5:30 p.m. June 26. This event is a fundraiser to support the Stephen G. Lyons Scholarships awarded annually to graduating high school seniors in Yadkin County. The band Phatt City will perform beach music, R&B, soul, blues, Motown and Chicago music. The appetizer box includes a mini cheese ball pretzel sticks with crackers, fresh fruit and dip and roasted red pepper humus with pita chips. Dinner includes cilantro lime chicken sliders with a tomato guacamole, Mexican street corn salad, cumin lime coleslaw and corn chips. Dessert is an assortment of cheesecake bites, lemon bar bites and brownie bites. Tickets are $40 at tinyurl.com/4k5vhvjj and include the live music from Phatt City, appetizers, dinner and dessert. Free wine and beer tastings until intermission with a cash bar opening at intermission. No tickets sold on the day of the event. Visit yadkinarts.org.
Robinhood Plaza in Winston-Salem has a new mural on the east side of the building and an event area in the parking lot. Winston-Salem artist Laura Lashley created the large mural that is a tribute to women, especially five from that community. Robinhood Plaza will host food trucks June 12 to celebrate the completion of the mural.
Little Italy Pizza broke ground June 8 on what will be a new and larger location for the restaurant in Rural Hall.
Winston-Salem native Todd Ashburn lends his Tennessee property for filming of two award-winning videos
Bassist Todd Ashburn, who grew up in Winston-Salem, now lives in Nashville, Tenn., on a 125-acre homestead that has been used for music videos and an independent movie. Ashburn is one of the creators of funk metal band Candy Pig. He does a lot of session work and tours with bands.
Winston-Salem knife maker creates works of art. Army veteran's hobby led to stint on "Forged in Fire."
Bladesmith and U.S. Army veteran Fermin Lopez of Winston-Salem uses his craftsmanship to help other veterans. He has appeared on the TV show "Forged in Fire."
Cloverdale Kitchen, a mainstay in Cloverdale Shopping Center for many years, will close its doors June 18.
Walt Disney Company first rolled out the animated “The Little Mermaid” movie in 1989, based on the Hans Christian Andersen story.
The staff shortage at restaurants continues, but more problems have surfaced in the form of supplies shortages or interruptions and price increases.
- Updated
The founder of Ronni’s Restaurant in Clemmons – which introduced Buffalo chicken wings to the Triad—died on May 29 after a 20-year fight with cancer.
I have been waiting with many other fans for “Animal Kingdom’s” fifth and final season. When is it coming back?
CHAPEL HILL — Crook's Corner, a cornerstone in Southern food and an early spark in the creation of the Triangle's modern dining scene, has closed.