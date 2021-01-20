Ansel Adams photos will be on display at Piedmont Arts gallery in Martinsville, Va.

NEW EXHIBIT: "Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature," an exhibition of works by world-renowned photographer Ansel Adams, will be on display Jan. 23-Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. More than 40 of his most beloved works are included in context of the artist’s multifaceted career, in which he excelled as an artist, environmentalist and musician. "I Am ...," featuring work by Raleigh-based artist Jason Franklin, will be on display in the Pannill Gallery. Franklin's work brings to life everyday situations and feelings, such as love, family, faith, dreams and friendship. "Photographs by John Kinney" will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. Kinney's work is based on the expanding development in the rural districts in Northern Virginia. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 am.-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Visit www.piedmontarts.org.