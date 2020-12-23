GLASS DISPLAY: Holidays at Reynolda is featuring an Antique Glass Ornament Display on loan from the North Carolina Museum of Art. About 400 early 20th century glass ornaments ornaments, including Santas, fruits, candies and animals will be on display through Dec. 31 in the 1917 Reynolds family bungalow. The exhibit is part of Reynolda’s “year of glass.” There are also some surprises among the fragile glass trim such as miniature lamps and tobacco pipes. Reynolda will display a selection of the decorations as if they were hand-selected by Katharine Reynolds herself. Admission is included with a general admission ticket: $18 admission at reynoldahouse.org.
Antique Glass Ornament display on view through Dec. 31 at Reynolda
