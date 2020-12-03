 Skip to main content
Ardmore neighborhood to hold holiday art walk
Ardmore neighborhood to hold holiday art walk

Toni Becker

Artwork by Ardmore resident Toni Becker.

 Toni Becker, provided

HOLIDAY ART WALK: The in the Historic Ardmore District in Winston-Salem will hold Holiday Ardmore Art Walk from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5. More than 30 artists and musicians will participate. Art will feature jewelry, fiber, painting, photography, apparel, accessories and more. Musicians will include the Ardmore Brass Quintet playing Christmas carols, Possum Jenkins (rock), Uncle Sparky (rock), Cashavelly Morrison (Americana) and Jamestown Pipes & Drums (traditional bagpipe music). Food trucks will include Taco Bro’s, Pacific Rim, Camino Bakery and Chad’s Chai. Participants should observe social distancing, wear masks and use hand sanitizer. Ardmore Neighborhood is on Elizabeth and Rosewood avenues, Irving and Academy streets up to Hawthorne Road. The rain date is Dec. 12.

Fran Daniel

