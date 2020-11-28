Area arts groups will present music, theater and dance for the hoidays

Dec. 12: A Kernersville Yuletide. Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville; Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St.; and Kernersville Museum, 127 W. Mountain St. have teamed up to show off holiday décor and inspiration for your own holiday decorating. Körner’s Folly will offer a Victorian Christmas from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $10 adults, $6 children 6-18 and free for children younger than 6. The botanical garden will feature recycled Tulip Lights, along with décor, gift offerings, crafts and specialty items for nature-lovers from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free. Experience a Hometown Christmas at the museum. Live trees have been adopted and decorated. The ice skating rink will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission is $5 for 30 minutes of skate time (skate rental included).

7 p.m. Dec. 12-13: “Two Winter Tales,” two virtual children’s plays. The production features 17 local actors ages 7 to 12. The first play, “A Season for Snowflakes," is about Snowflakes who are in the sky and can’t wait to fall and cover the landscape in beautiful white snow. The second one, “The Ants and the Grasshopper,” is an adaptation of the famous Aesop’s fable. Ants work hard to store food for winter but the Grasshopper is having too much fun to work. Then winter hits. Both plays are appropriate for all ages. The show runs about 25 minutes. Tickets are $8 at 336-335-6426 or creativegreensboro.com.