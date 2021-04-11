Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for April 11-17

DON’T MISS: “The Nevers” — Victorian London is the setting for this action-packed, genre-bending drama series. The city is rocked by a cosmic event that gives certain people — mostly women — some really cool powers. But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It’s up to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they’ll need to face the brutal forces determined to wipe out their kind. (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO).

Other bets

SUNDAY: As season six of “Fear the Walking Dead” resumes, Morgan’s bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder. Meanwhile, Virginia grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. (9 p.m., AMC).

SUNDAY: “The People V. The Klan” is a four-part documentary series that tells the little-known story of Beulah Mae Donald, a Black mother in Alabama, who took down the Ku Klux Klan after the 1981 murder and lynching of her son, Michael. He was just 19 years old when he was found dead, hanging from a tree in Mobile. (9 p.m., CNN).