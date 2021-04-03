Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for April 4-10

DON’T MISS: “Hemingway” — Ready to be schooled by Ken Burns again? The latest offering from the history-minded filmmaker is a three-part, six-hour documentary that examines the visionary work and the turbulent life of Ernest Hemingway. Directed by Burns and Lynn Novick, and written by Geoffrey C. Ward, the fascinating — and unsparing — film delves beyond the rugged, he-man image of the literary giant and illuminates lesser-known aspects of his character and writing. The impressive voice cast features Jeff Daniels as Hemingway, along with Meryl Streep, Keri Russell, Mary-Louise Parker and Patricia Clarkson as the author’s four wives. (8 p.m. Monday, PBS).

Other betsSUNDAY: A princess steals the heart of a president in the World War II epic “Atlantic Crossing.” The “Masterpiece” series recalls a little-known story of how Norwegian Crown Princess Martha (Sofia Helin) fled the Nazis with her three children and temporarily took shelter in Franklin Roosevelt’s (Kyle MacLachlan) White House. The two quickly develop a bond — but is it friendship, or something more? (9 p.m., PBS).