Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Dec. 20-26

DON'T MISS: "Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event" — Early on in the pandemic, married country music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood delighted millions of viewers with an intimate, freewheeling special, during which they took song requests from their fans while sheltering in place. Now, the couple return to their home recording studio to take more requests, sing songs of the season and provide their good-natured brand of comfort and joy. The show will be tape-delayed on the West Coast. (8 p.m. PT Sunday, CBS; 8:30 p.m. ET).

Other bets:

SUNDAY: Gayle King is our host for the "22nd Annual A Home for the Holidays." Inspiring stories of adoption from foster care are shared in the special, featuring performances by Josh Groban, Miranda Lambert, Meghan Trainor, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Andrea Bocelli. (9 p.m. PT; 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

MONDAY: The "Kid of the Year" special, which previously aired on Nickelodeon, celebrates the incredible achievements of five amazing American youngsters who were chosen from a field of more than 5,000. It culminates with the naming of Time magazine's first-ever Kid of the Year. Trevor Noah hosts. (9 p.m., CBS).