Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Feb. 28-March 6

DON’T MISS: The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards — After a six-year hiatus, funny women Tina Fey and Amy Poehler make a very welcome return as co-hosts of the often loose-and-lively celebration of movie and television standouts. “Mank” leads the nominees on the film side, while “The Crown” tops the TV contenders — each earning six. Among the night’s highlights: Jane Fonda is set to receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award for her significant contributions to the entertainment industry. (8 p.m. Sunday, NBC)

Other bets:

SUNDAY: “The Walking Dead” returns to kick off Season 10’s final six episodes. It’s now a few months after the survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during a harsh winter. They’re still dealing with the fallout of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them — all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force. (9 p.m., AMC).

MONDAY: “The Voice” is back for its landmark 20th season (in 10 years) as Nick Jonas reclaims his red chair alongside fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. As always, they’ll start things off with the Blind Auditions. (8 p.m., NBC).