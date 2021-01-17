Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Jan. 17-23

DON'T MISS: "Batwoman" — The second season of the superhero saga takes on a very different look as Javicia Leslie steps into the lead role vacated by Ruby Rose. She plays Ryan Wilder, a woman from the rougher side of Gotham who stumbles upon Kate Kane's Batsuit and uses it as armor while going rogue in the streets of the city and taking out various members of a new gang called the False Face Society. While Ryan lurks in the shadows, Gotham grapples with the mysterious disappearance of its hero. Leslie is making history as the first Black woman to portray the caped crusader. (8 p.m., The CW).

Other bets

SUNDAY: From executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the new true-crime series “Exhumed” examines gripping murder cases in which unearthing a victim’s body is the key to solving the twisted crimes. Each episode features an exhumation that has led to shocking breakthroughs and unexpected twists. (7 p.m., Oxygen).

SUNDAY: Move over Sherlock Holmes. Victorian England’s first-ever female sleuth is on the case. In "Miss Scarlet & The Duke," Kate Phillips stars as headstrong private eye Eliza Scarlet. She works alongside Scotland Yard Detective Inspector William Wellington (Stuart Martin), aka The Duke, who, of course, is a potential love interest, (8 p.m., PBS).