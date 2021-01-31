Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Jan. 31-Feb. 6

TUESDAY: The hotly contested "Chopped: Grudge Match" comes to a dramatic conclusion as two separate knockout rounds with the same basket determines which judge and which champion will duke it out in the title fight. At stake is $100,000 — the largest prize ever for a "Chopped" series. (9 p.m., Food Network).

TUESDAY: The latest installment of "Frontline" — titled "China's COVID Secrets" — promises to tell the "untold story" of the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and how China responded. Chinese scientists and doctors, international disease experts and health officials reveal missed opportunities to suppress the outbreak, and lessons for the world. (10 p.m., PBS).

WEDNESDAY: The big game is quickly approaching, which means that we'll be riveted to the ads. Hosted by Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah, the special "Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021" is pegged to an interactive countdown that has viewers voting for their favorite ad from the past 20 years. Also: a preview of what to expect this year. (8 p.m., CBS).

WEDNESDAY: On "Chicago Fire," Firehouse 51 is called to the scene of a dangerous blaze inside a 10-story storage unit. Herrmann and Cruz find themselves trapped inside a freight elevator with all communications cut off. (9 p.m., NBC).