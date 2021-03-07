Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for March 7-13

TUESDAY: “COVID Diaries NYC” is a deeply personal production that chronicles the lives of five young filmmakers, ranging in age from 17 to 21, who turn their cameras on themselves and their families during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City. (9 p.m., HBO).

WEDNESDAY: “The Masked Singer” features some fresh twists as season five begins. First, brace yourself for “wild card” performers — disguised celebrities who will crash the competition and try to knock off a regular contestant. Also, Niecy Nash temporarily assumes hosting duties because Nick Cannon tested positive for COVID-19. (8 p.m., Fox).

WEDNESDAY: Hosted by Wayne Brady, “Game of Talents” has contestants trying to figure out the often bizarre hidden talents — such as spider wrangling and fire dancing — of the mystery performers before they demonstrate them. (9 p.m., Fox).

THURSDAY: “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” make their midseason debuts with a crossover event. The action starts on “Station 19” as Carina and DeLuca pursue a woman suspected of sex trafficking. The ramifications then are felt on “Grey’s Anatomy” as both teams tend to a tense situation. (8 and 9 p.m., ABC).