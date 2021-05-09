Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for May 9-15

DON’T MISS: “Mom” — Time for a big group hug. The warm-hearted sitcom that dared to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction — and brought Allison Janney a pair of Emmy Awards — closes the curtain on its acclaimed eight-year run. In the series finale, Bonnie (Janney) gains a new outlook on her sobriety after dealing with difficult news. Also, Jill (Beth Hall) and Andy (Will Sasso) take a big step in their relationship. (9 p.m. Thursday, CBS).

Other bets

SUNDAY: It’s the moment that passionate fans of “When Calls the Heart” have patiently waited for. In the Season 8 finale, schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) finally realizes which man she’s meant to be with. So who’s the lucky guy — Nathan or Lucas? (9 p.m., Hallmark Channel).

SUNDAY: “Mare of Easttown,” the best new drama series on TV right now, continues its riveting run with an episode in which Mare (Kate Winslet) is forced to take a backseat on the murder case. That means Colin (Evan Peters) takes charge and presses a local priest about the vague circumstances that prompted his transfer to the parish. (10 p.m., HBO).