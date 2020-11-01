Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Nov. 1-7

DON'T MISS: "The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions" — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no star-studded jams at the hall of fame museum in Cleveland this time around. Instead, the taped special will be stuffed with interviews, testimonials and performance footage that honor the 2020 inductees by highlighting their contributions to music and the impact they had on a generation of artists who followed them. This year's six honorees include The Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex. Also included: a tribute to guitar hero Eddie Van Halen, who died in early October after a long battle with cancer. (8 p.m. Saturday, HBO).