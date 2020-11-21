Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Nov. 22-28

MONDAY: The "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" revival series that debuted in 2016 on Netflix gets a four-night reairing on the show's original broadcast home. The story begins in the winter as Rory (Alexis Bledel) works through job-related struggles and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) deals with some unresolved issues of her own. (8 p.m., The CW).

TUESDAY: "NCIS" hits a milestone tonight with its 400th episode. Flashbacks reveal the murder case that gave young Gibbs (Sean Harmon) his first brush with NCIS and his introduction to young Ducky (Adam Campbell) — a meeting that would lead to a long-running bond. (8 p.m., CBS).

TUESDAY: Times are tough around the world in 2020, and life in the backwoods of Appalachia is no exception. The outlaw distillers of "Moonshiners" return for another season in which they take bigger risks and ramp up their operations to meet unprecedented demand during the pandemic. (8 p.m., Discovery Channel).

WEDNESDAY: Real-life spouses Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn play Santa and Mrs. Claus in "Christmas Chronicles 2." A follow-up to 2018's popular film, the new saga brings Kate (Darby Camp) back to the North Pole when a magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to end Christmas for good. (Netflix).