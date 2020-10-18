Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Oct. 18-24

DON'T MISS: "The Voice" — Slowly but surely, the fall TV season is looking more familiar as the popular singing competition returns for its 19th go-around. Also returning for her fifth season is Gwen Stefani, who joins Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and her sweetheart Blake Shelton on the coaches panel. (Stefani replaces Nick Jonas.) Following COVID-19 protocol, the show will, as usual, be filmed at its Universal Studios soundstage, but without a live audience. Even those rotating chairs have been spaced farther apart to observe social distancing. The action kicks off with the blind auditions. (8 p.m. Monday, NBC).

Other bets

SUNDAY: It's a highly welcome Halloween treat: "The Simpsons" frighteningly hilarious "Treehouse of Horror" episode. This year's 31st edition includes a scary look at the 2020 election, parodies of Pixar and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and a ninth birthday Lisa just can't get over. (8 p.m., Fox).

SUNDAY: "Saturday Night Live" alum Leslie Jones is our host for "Supermarket Sweep." A fast-paced revival of the classic game show, it has teams using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to capture cash prizes. (8 p.m., ABC).