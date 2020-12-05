Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for

DON'T MISS: "Your Honor" — Bryan Cranston returns to television in this 10-episode limited series. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor plays Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge who desperately bends the rules to protect his teenage son (Hunter Doohan), who was the driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident. The victim happens to be the son of the ruthless crime lord (Michael Stuhlbarg) and the effort to cover up the incident leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and unfortunate choices. "Your Honor" is executive produced by Robert and Michelle King, the husband-wife team behind "The Good Fight" and "Evil." (10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime).

Other bets

SUNDAY: Have yourself "A Holly Dolly Christmas." It's an hourlong special in which country music legend Dolly Parton performs faith-themed hymns and light-hearted holiday classics while sharing a few personal Christmas stories. (8:30 p.m., CBS).

SUNDAY: Brace yourself. The dysfunctional Gallaghers are back for the 11th and final season of "Shameless." As Frank faces his own mortality in his alcoholic and drug-induced twilight years, the family confronts big changes brought on by the pandemic and gentrification in Chicago's South Side. (9 p.m., Showtime).