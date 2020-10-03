Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks

TUESDAY: In the new sci-fi thriller "Next," John Slattery plays an unstable Silicon Valley genius who freaks out after discovering that a powerful artificial intelligence he created has gone rogue and just might spell doom for humankind. Can it be stopped? (9 p.m., Fox).

WEDNESDAY: Patrick Dempsey returns to television in "Devils," a drama series about the high-stakes world of international finance. He plays a CEO of a powerful bank that is rocked by the sudden death of one of its employees. (8 p.m., The CW).

WEDNESDAY: Last week, the presidential candidates went at it. Tonight it's the lone 2020 vice presidential debate between Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (9 p.m., various networks and cable news channels).

THURSDAY: "Connecting" is a new ensemble sitcom inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. It follows a group of friends who are trying to stay close (and sane) during the outbreak by turning their weekly Sunday dinners into online hangouts. (8 p.m., NBC).