Art briefs: Ansel Adams exhibit on display at Piedmont Arts

New location
After 12 years at 1047 Northwest Blvd., Theatre Alliance is moving to a new location at 650 West Sixth St., in downtown Winston-Salem.
The new location is being renovated into a 160-seat theater, with a larger lobby and box office, backstage area, prop and costume shops, as well as a dedicated area for set construction. The building is the former location of the Bluebird Cab Company.
The all-volunteer community theater, which draws performers and patrons from the Triad and beyond, began a capital campaign in November, 2018 to finance the purchase of the Sixth Street building. With the renovation costs, the campaign goal has grown to $2.3 million and $1.3 million has already been raised.
The group continued to perform outdoors at the Northwest Boulevard location until December. Patrons can expect a couple of virtual productions in the upcoming months, until outdoor performances resume in March 2021.
Renovations are scheduled to be completed in spring 2021.
Visit www.theatrealliance.ws.
Music program
The Yadkin Arts Council is bringing back its Junior Appalachian Musician Program from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays starting Jan. 26 at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center Plaza, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
The semester will feature mandolin, guitar and banjo lessons with the hopes of a hybrid virtual/in-person class structure. In addition to teaching students how to play bluegrass instruments, the aim of the program is to engage and inspire pride and interest in the students learning about their own heritage, as well as provide a place where they can learn in a healthy community and form bonds with students they might not meet otherwise.
Money for the program is provided by the North Carolina Arts Council.
To register, call (336) 679-2941 or email Erika@yadkinarts.org. Cost is $37.50 for the semester, a 50% discount from normal full tuition.
Visit www.yadkinarts.org.
Bluegrass women
Blue Ridge Music Center presents the video series "A Place in the Band: Women in Bluegrass & American Roots Music" on YouTube.
The series celebrates women in bluegrass and American roots music. N.C. singer-songwriter and social justice activist Laurelyn Dossett speaks with musicians and industry leaders about behind the scenes stories, their role models and mentors, and the issues they have encountered specific to women in the industry.
The series premieres with interviews featuring Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens, Missy Raines and N.C. Folk Festival president and CEO Amy Grossmann. The second round of interviews includes Alice Gerrard, Laurie Lewis, Amythyst Kiah and Traci Thomas.
See the video at tinyurl.com/y6c9nbpe.
Member exhibit
Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will host Winter Group Exhibit through Jan. 31.
This exhibit features a selection of works by all members, including prints, photography, painting, collage, sculpture and more. 2021 is the 37th year Artworks Gallery has delivered contemporary pieces as Winston-Salem’s longest-running artists’ cooperative.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Gallery hours are noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday or by appointment by emailing shop@artworks-gallery.org.
Visit www.Artworks-Gallery.org.
Photo exhibit
Stokes County Arts Council is presenting “Nature’s Beauty,” an exhibit featuring artist Ilse Watkins now through Jan. 31 in the Apple Gallery in Danbury.
Watkins lives in Clemmons and enjoys nature and all critters around her. She never leaves the house without a camera.
A virtual opening will be at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15 on the Stokes Arts Facebook page. People may visit the exhibit other times at the Stokes County Arts Council at 500 N. Main St. in Danbury.
The Stokes County Arts Council is open to the public 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information call the Stokes County Arts Council at (336) 593-8159 or visit www.stokesarts.org.
Art-Me show
The Yadkin Arts Council will present an Artist Member (Art-Me) Showcase through Feb. 26 in Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
This exhibit will showcase pieces that reflect the artist members’ experiences and emotions brought on during 2020.
An Artist Member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff.
Gallery hours for socially distanced viewing are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit www.YadkinArts.org.
Photo exhibit
"Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature," an exhibition of works by world-renowned photographer Ansel Adams, will be on display Jan. 23-Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave. in Martinsville, Va.
More than 40 of his works are included. Adams was an artist, environmentalist and musician.
"I Am ...," featuring work by Raleigh-based artist Jason Franklin, will be on display in the Pannill Gallery. Franklin's work brings to life everyday situations and feelings, such as love, family, faith, dreams and friendship.
"Photographs by John Kinney" will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. Kinney's work is based on the expanding development in the rural districts in Northern Virginia.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 am. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
Visit www.piedmontarts.org.
Photography show
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem, has resumed its Southern Idiom series with a new exhibition featuring the work of Ashley Johnson. Johnson is a photographer, writer and a multidisciplinary creative entrepreneur who lives in Winston-Salem.
The exhibition will be on view through Feb. 14 in SECCA’s Preview Gallery. It will feature work from Johnson’s "Mark Yourself Safe" photography series, exploring themes around Black skin, perception, fear, curiosities and freedom. Works on view will be available for purchase.
Admission to the exhibition is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
Visit secca.org.
Treasure hunters
"American Pickers" will return to North Carolina in March, and the showrunners are looking for collectors.
"American Pickers" is a TV series that airs on the History Channel. Hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz work to recycle or rescue forgotten objects while learning about America's past along the way. They've seen a lot, so they're always excited to discover something they've never seen before.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
Winter Show
GreenHill gallery, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, presents its 41st annual Winter Show, featuring artwork of N.C. artists through Feb. 7.
The exhibition includes paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, woodwork and fiberwork.
Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday or by appointment.
Call 336-333-7460 or go to greenhillnc.org. A catalog of the show is available on the website. For inquiries about sales, call 336-937-3051 or email edie.carpenter@greenhillnc.org.
For more information or to see COVID-19 safety protocols, go to greenhillnc.org.
New exhibit
Artworks Gallery will present “Four Women Show” from Feb. 5 to 28 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
The exhibit will feature original prints and paintings by Alix Hitchcock, Lea Lackey-Zackmann, Katherine Mahler and Mona Wu. It is free and open to the public. Artworks include Hitchcock’s “Fall Shifting” and “Winter Turning”; Lackey-Zackmann’s “Goldfinch Dream” and “Passage Without A Tree”; Mahler’s “Generations” and “Depth Finder” and Wu’s “A Scramble of Leaves” and “Homeward Bound, Swallows.” Artworks Gallery Inc.
February gallery hours will be noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday or by appointment by emailing shop@artworks-gallery.org.
Call 336-723-5890 or visit www.artworks-gallery.org.
