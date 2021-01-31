Art briefs: Bookmarks will host virtual event with two authors

Book event
Bookmarks will present New York Times bestselling author John Hart in a virtual conversation with Patricia Cornwell at 7 p.m. Feb. 2.
Hart is the only author to win the Edgar Award for Best Novel consecutively. He has also won the Barry Award, the Southern Independent Bookseller’s Award for Fiction, the Ian Fleming Steel Dagger Award, and the N.C. Award for Literature. Hart’s works have been translated into many languages around the world.
The event will be a conversation with Patricia Cornwell, an American crime writer best known for the Scarpetta series. Cornwell has won many international awards and is known worldwide for her wide variety of published works including children’s books, nonfiction, cookbooks and fiction series.
Admission for this event is pay-what-you-can. Participants can buy a copy of "The Unwilling" with a signed bookplate or make a donation at www.bookmarksnc.org/event/HartCornwell.
Quilt exhibit
Delta Arts Center, 2611 New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem, presents a new exhibit called "Raw Edges III: Textile Art by Area African American Quilters."
The exhibit will run through May.
A virtual opening reception will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 on Zoom. ID: 873 9771 3777. Passcode: 768263.
The reception will feature recurring "Raw Edges" presenter Andrena Coleman, director of Wilbur Steele Hall Art Gallery at Bennett College in Greensboro. Her quilts depict the African American civil rights struggle against a field of vibrant African-themed fabric. The event will also feature master quilter Teresa Kemp.
Gallery hours are 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 2-5 p.m. Friday or by appointment.
Contact the center before you visit to find out more about COVID-19 protocols at 336-722-2626 or deltaartscenter.org.
Nature exhibit
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host an exhibition by Winston-Salem artist Carolina Corona in its Arboreal Gallery at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.
“Reflections: A Collection of Works by Carolina Corona” will be open Feb. 3 through March 27.
Corona is passionate about nature and environmental justice, and her artwork is a celebration of that fact. Through her paintings, Corona says she aims to share her vision of the world around her and some of her innermost thoughts.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. COVID protocols are in place and masks are required.
The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Dance event
Kaleideum North will offer “Family Valentine's Dance & Desserts” from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road in northern Winston-Salem.
The museum is inviting families to participant in an evening of dancing, valentine crafts and desserts. People can also explore the museum through a scavenger hunt and be entered to win a prize.
A photographer will be on hand to take a picture of families then email it to them after the event. Also, DJ Hek Yeh will be spinning tunes.
Registration is limited. Reserve spots at tinyurl.com/y3jjtuma. The cost is $12; $10 for Kaleideum members.
Groundhog Day
Sir Walter Wally will make his annual weather prediction at noon Feb. 2 on the N.C. Museum of Natural Science's YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/yyeoqj79.
The annual event includes the history of Groundhog Day and facts about groundhogs. A sing-along with an educator will feature the Groundhog Day song. Sir Walter Wally will be making his prediction from his home in Roan Mountain State Park in Tennessee.
Raleigh Mayor Pro Tem Nicole Stewart and Museum Director Eric Dorfman will join Museum educator Chris Smith to assist Wally with the forecast. Wally has been gaining national recognition with his amazing accuracy and is regularly featured on The Weather Channel’s list of national Groundhog Day representatives.
If Wally see his shadow, we're in for six more weeks of winter. If not, then spring is on its way.
Visit naturalsciences.org.
Love & War
Greensboro Public Library will host a virtual reading and conversation about the military experience and its impact on romance from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
The library has gathered four military authors for the Love & War: Four Authors Zoom webinar. No one returns from a deployment the same person as the one who left. Military service often opens a gap between soldiers and civilians. The four authors in the webinar have all served or been embedded with the military.
Register at tinyurl.com/y32dhu8r, then receive an email with details about getting into the webinar.
Visit greensborolibrary.org.
Mozart music
To celebrate Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's birthday, UNC School of the Arts is presenting an on-demand video collection of some of the best offerings from past concerts that feature Mozart's music.
Mozart was born Jan. 27, 1756, in Salzburg, Austria.
The School of Music’s annual Mozart Birthday Concert typically features UNCSA faculty-artists in a program of chamber music by Mozart. Since 1978, this annual celebration has been among the most popular and anticipated of the school's offerings.
The video collection is at uncsa.edu/ondemand.
Extended show
The Artery Gallery at 1711 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro, has extended an exhibition of new watercolors by award-winning local watercolorist Alexis Lavine, through Feb. 12.
The exhibition, "Seeing Eye to Eye," will include recent watercolors in a variety of subjects in Lavine's luminous, colorful style.
A new Zoom reception is planned for Feb. 5 at tinyurl.com/yqcooc57. Lavine will be painting on camera to allow viewers to experience the creation of a watercolor piece.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
If you'd rather see the exhibit from home, go to alexislavineartist.wixsite.com/mysite-alexis-lavine.
Watch the opening reception at facebook.com/ArteryGalleryGreensboro to learn more about Lavine's creative process.
Visit arterygallery.com or alexislavineartist.com.
'Nutcracker' news
The cinematic production of “The Nutcracker” by the UNC School of the Arts has been viewed more than 116,000 times worldwide to date — the largest audience in the 55 consecutive years UNCSA has presented the holiday favorite — and raised $230,394 in net funds for student scholarships, a pillar of Powering Creativity: The Campaign for UNCSA, Chancellor Brian Cole has announced.
“We are blown away by the incredible success of this year’s reimagined version of 'The Nutcracker' and grateful for our sponsors, donors and partners who helped continue the UNCSA tradition of raising crucial funds for student scholarships in connection with the annual production,” said Chancellor Cole.
The streaming performance was released on Dec. 17. The film was the first time UNCSA’s professional-caliber “Nutcracker” could be seen by audiences across the U.S. and beyond.
Art-Me show
The Yadkin Arts Council will present an Artist Member (Art-Me) Showcase through Feb. 26 in Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
This exhibit will showcase pieces that reflect the artist members’ experiences and emotions brought on during 2020.
An Artist Member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff.
Gallery hours for socially distanced viewing are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit www.YadkinArts.org.
Photo exhibit
"Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature," an exhibition of works by world-renowned photographer Ansel Adams, will be on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave. in Martinsville, Va.
More than 40 of his works are included. Adams was an artist, environmentalist and musician.
"I Am ...," featuring work by Raleigh-based artist Jason Franklin, will be on display in the Pannill Gallery. Franklin's work brings to life everyday situations and feelings, such as love, family, faith, dreams and friendship.
"Photographs by John Kinney" will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. Kinney's work is based on the expanding development in the rural districts in Northern Virginia.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 am. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
Visit www.piedmontarts.org.
Photography show
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem, has resumed its Southern Idiom series with a new exhibition featuring the work of Ashley Johnson. Johnson is a photographer, writer and a multidisciplinary creative entrepreneur who lives in Winston-Salem.
The exhibition will be on view through Feb. 14 in SECCA’s Preview Gallery. It will feature work from Johnson’s "Mark Yourself Safe" photography series, exploring themes around Black skin, perception, fear, curiosities and freedom. Works on view will be available for purchase.
Admission to the exhibition is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
Visit secca.org.
New exhibit
Artworks Gallery will present “Four Women Show” from Feb. 5 to 28 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
The exhibit will feature original prints and paintings by Alix Hitchcock, Lea Lackey-Zackmann, Katherine Mahler and Mona Wu. It is free and open to the public. Artworks include Hitchcock’s “Fall Shifting” and “Winter Turning”; Lackey-Zackmann’s “Goldfinch Dream” and “Passage Without A Tree”; Mahler’s “Generations” and “Depth Finder” and Wu’s “A Scramble of Leaves” and “Homeward Bound, Swallows.” Artworks Gallery Inc.
February gallery hours will be noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday or by appointment by emailing shop@artworks-gallery.org.
Call 336-723-5890 or visit www.artworks-gallery.org.
