Art briefs: Bookmarks will host virtual event with two authors

If Wally see his shadow, we're in for six more weeks of winter. If not, then spring is on its way.

Love & War

Greensboro Public Library will host a virtual reading and conversation about the military experience and its impact on romance from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 2.

The library has gathered four military authors for the Love & War: Four Authors Zoom webinar. No one returns from a deployment the same person as the one who left. Military service often opens a gap between soldiers and civilians. The four authors in the webinar have all served or been embedded with the military.

Register at tinyurl.com/y32dhu8r, then receive an email with details about getting into the webinar.

Mozart music

To celebrate Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's birthday, UNC School of the Arts is presenting an on-demand video collection of some of the best offerings from past concerts that feature Mozart's music.

Mozart was born Jan. 27, 1756, in Salzburg, Austria.