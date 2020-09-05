'Christmas With Beethoven' CD planned
Winston-Salem concert pianist Pamela Howland has produced a Christmas CD, "Christmas With Beethoven," with nine Beethoven-inspired Christmas carol arrangements, including "O Tannenbaum," "We Three Kings," "Silent Night" and "Deck The Halls," plus a bonus recording of the slow movement to Beethoven’s "Moonlight” Sonata.
The CD comes in time for Beethoven’s 250th birthday in December. Howland's Dec. 3 concert, part of Beethoven Rocks Winston-Salem, was canceled due to COVID-19, but she plans to reschedule it virtually.
The CD, "Christmas with Beethoven," $10, is at http://www.pamelahowland.com/cdsdvds/christmas-with-beethoven. Digital downloads will be available on Apple, iTunes, GooglePlay and Amazon when the CD is released in November.
For more information, email pamelahowlandpiano@gmail.com.
Hollywood Reporter ranks UNCSA
The Hollywood Reporter has ranked the School of Filmmaking at UNC School of the Arts at No. 10 on its list of 25 top film schools in America — the highest ranking yet for UNCSA by the publication. Last year, it ranked UNCSA No. 11.
The Hollywood Reporter said that the UNCSA School of Filmmaking “is on the cutting edge of technology, launching an immersive storytelling residency in its technology lab last fall.” It also noted that with a predominantly female freshman class for 2019-20, UNCSA is focused on creating a pipeline of women into the entertainment industry.
The magazine cited notable alumni Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Jody Hill, producers and directors of “Vice Principals” and “Eastbound & Down”; Brett Haley, director of “Hearts Beat Loud”; and Jeff Nichols, director of “Loving.”
In making its annual list, The Hollywood Reporter consulted with a variety of educators, industry professionals, alumni, current students and other experts.
Peter Perret honored for conducting
Peter Perret has received second place from The American Prize in Conducting, college/university opera division, for 2019-20. He was given the award for his work conducting "Falstaff" at UNC-Greensboro in April 2019.
Perret was music director of the Winston-Salem Symphony 1978-2004 and was on faculty of UNC School of the Arts. He has been the principal conductor of the Capetown Symphony (South Africa) and served the Buffalo Philharmonic as Exxon/Arts Endowment Conductor.
Perret has conducted concerts in Belgium, Brazil, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Holland, Spain, South Africa and Switzerland as well as in many major metropolitan centers in the U.S., and has recorded frequently with the Orchestre de la Suisse Romande (Switzerland) and the Hessischer Rundfunk Sinfonie Orchester (Frankfurt, Germany).
Currently, Perret directs the Philharmonia of Greensboro and contributes reviews to the Classical Voice of North Carolina (CVNC.org). He is co-author of the book, “A Well-Tempered Mind; Using Music to Help Children Listen and Learn,” published by the Dana Press in October 2004 and in paperback in 2006.
HERO seeks art for charity auction
The Horse Education Rescue Organization (HERO) is seeking artwork for a charity auction in December. Proceeds will go to help support and sustain HERO’s mission, which is to rescue, rehabilitate and find good homes for all kinds of equines.
The only requirement is that artwork must incorporate one or more horseshoes, which can be picked up at Northwood Stables, 5225 Murray Road, Winston-Salem, or you may uses your own.
All artwork must be submitted to Northwood Stables by Nov. 30. The auction will be Dec.14.
For more information, or to register for the auction, visit www.heroequinerescue.org. Donations are welcome and tax deductible.
Old Salem Museums joins coalition
Old Salem Museums and Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts are one of the newest members of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience. Founded in 1999, the coalition has more than 300 members in 65 countries.
A Site of Conscience is a place of memory, in this case a historic site, that actively uses history and memory to ensure a more just, humane and peaceful future. All Sites of Conscience share the mission: “to connect past to present, memory to action.”
The Hidden Town Project, led by Martha Hartley, director of Moravian research, is an initiative to research and reveal stories of enslaved and free people of African descent in the town of Salem. Old Salem’s Equity Initiative fosters self-reflection and the re-envisioning of operational equity. This includes pay and encourages social inclusion as well as diversity in culture, ability, gender, sexual orientation, and race among staff, leadership, programming, and vendor relationships.
The Access Salem Initiative seeks to make all aspects of the historic site accessible to multi-abled guests dealing with cognitive and mobility impairments. Recently, Old Salem’s response to COVID-19 includes using its unique resources to support people in Winston-Salem who are experiencing increased food insecurity during the pandemic and to provide digital learning tools for teachers, students, and families who are learning from home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.