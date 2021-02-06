Art briefs: Free concert for Valentine's Day

An opening exhibition and floating reception will be held during “Second Thursday” from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 11.

The artists who have been juried into the new collective are Melanie Williams-Troutman, painting; Barbara Rizza Mellin, printmaking; Michael Isley, stained glass; David Cohen, photography; Michael (Specky) Snell, mixed media (aerosol, ink, acrylic); Marlene Kuser, jewelry and mixed media; and Tori Hagaman, painting. The “Second Thursday” series is held every second Thursday of the month and is sponsored by DADA Member 6th and Vine.

Openings for the Exhibiting Artists' new works will be held every other month (February, April, June, August, October, December) at North Trade Street Arts during “DADA & 6th & Vine’s Second Thursdays.”

Nature exhibit

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host an exhibition by Winston-Salem artist Carolina Corona in its Arboreal Gallery at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.

“Reflections: A Collection of Works by Carolina Corona” will be open through March 27.