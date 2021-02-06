Art briefs: Free concert for Valentine's Day

Free concert
Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann, a duo who make up the creative entity “riley,” will hold a free concert live at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 for Valentine’s Day on Facebook and YouTube.
The musical performance will feature classic love songs from artists of all genres, including Cole Porter, Queen and others while embracing the “stay-at-home” zeitgeist people have all been experiencing since the arrival of the pandemic.
Beckmann and Dearth have been co-producing films, radio shows, educational experiences and more from their home office since the start of the pandemic.
Watch “St. Quarantine’s Day” at www.facebook.com/hiitsriley or on YouTube at tinyurl.com/3fbb6brx. For more information, visit www.ItsRiley.com.
Black history
In observance of Black History month, the Yadkin Arts Council will bring back the historical musical “Douglass/Dunbar” to the Willingham Theater stage in February. It will be streaming online Feb. 15-March 1.
The musical play, which stars renowned baritone/bass Jason McKinney, tells the stories of Fredrick Douglass, statesman and politician, and Paul Laurence Dunbar, poet and icon of the black community. “Douglass/Dunbar” is filled with a variety of music including blues, classical and spiritual. The musical is directed and written by Ron Stacker Thompson.
Tickets are $15 at www.yadkinarts.org. A link to view the performance will be emailed to ticket holders by 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Tickets purchased after the premiere date will include the link.
Romantic concert
Winston-Salem Symphony will present “Mixtape,” a virtual romantic blend of orchestral favorites from Mozart to Puccini and others on demand at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
The concert will be available to Spring Stage Pass members or can be purchased for $20 per stream. The concert will be available on demand until March 13.
From Feb. 1 to Feb. 14, Spring Stage Passes will be $45 (originally $75) at wssymphony.org. The Spring Stage Pass will cover the remainder of the 2020-21 season, which includes: “Mixtape,” “Center Stage” (March 13), “The World Beloved: A Blue Grass Mass by Carol Barnett” (April 24) and “For Your Eyes Only: Music of James Bond” (May 8).
Stage Pass is a digital membership that provides access to exclusive online content including live-streamed performances, Etherbound presentations, behind-the-scenes extras and interviews with musicians and special guests.
Visit wssymphony.org.
DADA Collective
The Downtown Arts District Association (DADA) has chosen the artists to become the first Exhibiting Members of a new “DADA Collective” Gallery at North Trade Street Arts Center at 604 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem.
An opening exhibition and floating reception will be held during “Second Thursday” from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 11.
The artists who have been juried into the new collective are Melanie Williams-Troutman, painting; Barbara Rizza Mellin, printmaking; Michael Isley, stained glass; David Cohen, photography; Michael (Specky) Snell, mixed media (aerosol, ink, acrylic); Marlene Kuser, jewelry and mixed media; and Tori Hagaman, painting. The “Second Thursday” series is held every second Thursday of the month and is sponsored by DADA Member 6th and Vine.
Openings for the Exhibiting Artists' new works will be held every other month (February, April, June, August, October, December) at North Trade Street Arts during “DADA & 6th & Vine’s Second Thursdays.”
Nature exhibit
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host an exhibition by Winston-Salem artist Carolina Corona in its Arboreal Gallery at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.
“Reflections: A Collection of Works by Carolina Corona” will be open through March 27.
Corona is passionate about nature and environmental justice, and her artwork is a celebration of that fact. Through her paintings, Corona says she aims to share her vision of the world around her and some of her innermost thoughts.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. COVID protocols are in place and masks are required.
The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Dance event
Kaleideum North will offer “Family Valentine's Dance & Desserts” from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road in northern Winston-Salem.
The museum is inviting families to participant in an evening of dancing, valentine crafts and desserts. People can also explore the museum through a scavenger hunt and be entered to win a prize.
A photographer will be on hand to take a picture of families then email it to them after the event. Also, DJ Hek Yeh will be spinning tunes.
Registration is limited. Reserve spots at tinyurl.com/y3jjtuma. The cost is $12; $10 for Kaleideum members.
Extended show
The Artery Gallery at 1711 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro, has extended an exhibition of new watercolors by award-winning local watercolorist Alexis Lavine, through Feb. 12.
The exhibition, "Seeing Eye to Eye," will include recent watercolors in a variety of subjects in Lavine's luminous, colorful style.
A new Zoom reception is planned for Feb. 5 at tinyurl.com/yqcooc57. Lavine will be painting on camera to allow viewers to experience the creation of a watercolor piece.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
If you'd rather see the exhibit from home, go to alexislavineartist.wixsite.com/mysite-alexis-lavine.
Watch the opening reception at facebook.com/ArteryGalleryGreensboro to learn more about Lavine's creative process.
Visit arterygallery.com or alexislavineartist.com.
Art-Me show
The Yadkin Arts Council will present an Artist Member (Art-Me) Showcase through Feb. 26 in Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
This exhibit will showcase pieces that reflect the artist members’ experiences and emotions brought on during 2020.
An Artist Member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff.
Gallery hours for socially distanced viewing are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit www.YadkinArts.org.
Photography show
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem, has resumed its Southern Idiom series with a new exhibition featuring the work of Ashley Johnson. Johnson is a photographer, writer and a multidisciplinary creative entrepreneur who lives in Winston-Salem.
The exhibition will be on view through Feb. 14 in SECCA’s Preview Gallery. It will feature work from Johnson’s "Mark Yourself Safe" photography series, exploring themes around Black skin, perception, fear, curiosities and freedom. Works on view will be available for purchase.
Admission to the exhibition is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
Visit secca.org.
New exhibit
Artworks Gallery will present “Four Women Show” through Feb. 28 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
The exhibit will feature original prints and paintings by Alix Hitchcock, Lea Lackey-Zackmann, Katherine Mahler and Mona Wu. It is free and open to the public. Artworks include Hitchcock’s “Fall Shifting” and “Winter Turning”; Lackey-Zackmann’s “Goldfinch Dream” and “Passage Without A Tree”; Mahler’s “Generations” and “Depth Finder” and Wu’s “A Scramble of Leaves” and “Homeward Bound, Swallows.” Artworks Gallery Inc.
February gallery hours will be noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday or by appointment by emailing shop@artworks-gallery.org.
Call 336-723-5890 or visit www.artworks-gallery.org.
Arts & Culture Day
High Point Arts Council will host a livestreamed African Arts & Culture Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 7 on its Facebook page (tinyurl.com/49xcwtw8).
The event will feature music, art, clothing, crafts and stories from African cultures.
Programming will be provided by Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble, a group that is over 40 years old and has a presence in the African dance and drumming community.
Visit highpointarts.org.
