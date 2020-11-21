Art briefs: Library to dedicate sculpture

Art dedication
Forsyth County Public Library system will dedicate a sculpture at Central Library to Dr. Joseph Dudley on Nov. 25.
Dudley was a daily visitor to the library in retirement, his widow, Mary Dudley, said. For many years, he rode his bike to the library for exercise.
The sculpture will be installed in the garden outside the children's department. It features a boy on a bicycle in honor of Dudley, who enjoyed seeing the children come to the library for story time.
The public is invited to view the sculpture when visiting Central Library.
Poetry event
"The Word Is Out Open Mic" will be at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 24 on Zoom, featuring activist and spoken word artist "Melanated Knowledge" aka Sara Hines.
The optional theme is "Chapters, They Build Our Lives."
Poets can share for three to five minutes.
To attend, email thewordisoutopenmic@gmail.com before 4:30 p.m. on the day of the event to receive a passcode.
Art tour
Holiday Ardmore Art Walk will be from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Ardmore neighborhood.
More than 30 artists and musicians will participate. Art will feature jewelry, fiber, painting, photography, apparel, accessories and more.
Ardmore neighborhood on Elizabeth and Rosewood Avenues, Irving Street, and Academy Street up to Hawthorne Road within the historic Ardmore neighborhood in Winston-Salem.
Rain date is Dec. 12.
Holiday concert
Salem Band Carols Concert will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Salem College Elberson FAC Parking Lot.
The band will perform traditional Christmas carols from the Moravian band books.
The free informal concert will be outdoors. Guests can stroll through Old Salem or God's Acre while listening or they can also sit in their cars and still hear the music. Wear masks and stay socially distanced.
The rain date is 1 p.m. Dec 12.
Visit salemband.org or facebook.com/salembandfan.
Ornament sale
Starworks' annual Holiday Ornament Sale will open online Dec. 1 at starworksnc.org.
The ornaments are hand-crafted and come in multiple shapes, sizes and colors. More than 2,500 ornaments will be available.
Prices for icicle ornaments start at $10, candy canes start at $15 and balls start at $22.
Holiday concert
N.C. Brass Band will present Christmas Wrapped in Brass at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 on the band's YouTube page.
The free program will feature soprano Lindsay Kesselman and Sean Devlin on bass trombone.
For the link to the concert, go to ncbrassband.org, facebook.com/ncbrassband or tinyurl.com/y82hg6mp.
Book talk
Reynolda and Bookmarks will present a virtual program with Sue Stuart-Smith, a psychiatrist, author and gardener at 2 p.m. Dec. 3.
Her book, "The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature," discusses the healing effects of gardening and its ability to decrease stress and foster mental well-being.
A Q&A with Jon Roethling, director of Reynolda Gardens will follow.
Reserve a spot for the presentation at tinyurl.com/y5qssjex.
Holiday concert
Piedmont Opera and Calvary Moravian Church will live stream "Songs of the Season" at 2 p.m. Dec. 6.
Act 1 will illustrate how composers from Scarlatti to Brahms have been inspired by the holiday season. Act 2 takes a family-friendly look at holiday traditions featuring familiar Christmas carols and treasured holiday favorites.
A link to this free performance will be at PiedmontOpera.org.
Film screening
The RiverRun International Film Festival will present a screening of “On Broadway” at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Marketplace Cinemas at 2095 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
Directed by Oren on Jacoby, “On Broadway” features an all-star cast who share inside stories of the Broadway theater and how it came back from the brink of extinction thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion and a sometimes uneasy balance between art and commerce.
The film features performances by Lin Manuel Miranda, Patti Lupone, Bernadette Peters, James Earl Jones and Mandy Patinkin. Other legends of the stage and screen in “On Broadway” include Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski and August Wilson.
Tickets are $15 per car and are available at tinyurl.com/y2fzwjt5.
Art exhibit
"Piers" by Raleigh artist Caitlin Cary will be on display through Jan. 4 in Welborn Gallery at Yadkin County Arts Council at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
The exhibit will focus on the patterns and spatial complexity of the undergirding of buildings, bridges, docks and dams through her self-coined medium she calls “Needle Print.
“Needle Print” is a form of fabric collage in which cloth is affixed by machine stitch to paper or other rigid backing. Cary created and has been exhibiting in this medium since 2013.
Gallery hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Guests should wear masks and remain socially distanced.
Visit yadkinarts.org.
Holiday tours
Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, will present its 2020 Holiday Season from Nov. 27 to Jan. 2.
The Victorian home and museum will feature displays of Christmas décor with the theme "Christmas Carols."
Körner’s Folly is open for self-guided tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday by appointment only. For the holiday season, special evening tours — Christmas by Candlelight — will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Safety protocols will ensure only four people in each room at a time, and masks are required.
Daytime tickets for $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 18 and free for those younger than 6. Tickets for the evening tours are $15.
Go to www.kornersfolly.org.
Holiday lights
Greensboro Science Center will host Winter Wonderlights through Jan. 3 at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.
The new holiday light show will feature zones including the Ice Age, a fountain featuring dancing penguins, a forest of light, carolers, a giant living snow globe, a carousel and more. Concessions will be for sale. Santa will be onsite on Fridays and Saturdays. Live music by Greensboro Opera will be from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Face masks must be worn in accordance with the governor’s mandate, and touchless hand sanitizer dispensers will be available for guest use.
Admission is $24 for adults, $16 for seniors and children ages 3 to 13, and free for children 2 and younger at greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights. Members will receive a discount. Groups of 10 or more will be admitted for $16 per person.
Visit www.greensboroscience.org.
Virtual concerts
Bad Cameo and Sol Di Luna will perform a virtual concert at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 as part of the Opus Series.
Performances are free, but donations are accepted.
Other concerts in the series are:
- Dec. 6: Ensembles from Philharmonia of Greensboro
- Dec. 13: Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble (Argentine tango) and Sheila "Star" Washington (soul, R&B)
For more or to watch a concert, go to facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.
'Feel-good' films
Carolina Theatre, at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host "feel-good" films.
The schedule is:
- Nov. 22: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018)
- Nov. 24: "Forrest Gump" (1994)
- Nov. 28: "Black Panther" (2018)
Only 100 guests will be admitted for the socially distanced screenings.
Tickets are $8 in advance at carolinatheatre.com. No tickets will be sold at the door. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Youth orchestra
Greensboro Youth Orchestra will present three streaming performances on Nov. 22, live from Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The schedule will be:
- 2-2:15 p.m.: Youth Strings with Music of Soon He Newbold and William Owens
- 4-4:20 p.m.: Youth Philharmonic with Music of Carlos Gardel and Joseph Bolgne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges
- 6-6:25 p.m.: Youth Orchestra with Music of Fanny Hensel-Mendelssohn and Ludwig van Beethoven
The 6 p.m. performance will be simulcast to LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro.
The concert will be available at the orchestra's YouTube page (tinyurl.com/yysualvv).
For more about the groups, go to GSYO.org.
