Art briefs: Library to dedicate sculpture

Art dedication

Forsyth County Public Library system will dedicate a sculpture at Central Library to Dr. Joseph Dudley on Nov. 25.

Dudley was a daily visitor to the library in retirement, his widow, Mary Dudley, said. For many years, he rode his bike to the library for exercise.

The sculpture will be installed in the garden outside the children's department. It features a boy on a bicycle in honor of Dudley, who enjoyed seeing the children come to the library for story time.

The public is invited to view the sculpture when visiting Central Library.

Poetry event

"The Word Is Out Open Mic" will be at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 24 on Zoom, featuring activist and spoken word artist "Melanated Knowledge" aka Sara Hines.

The optional theme is "Chapters, They Build Our Lives."

Poets can share for three to five minutes.

To attend, email thewordisoutopenmic@gmail.com before 4:30 p.m. on the day of the event to receive a passcode.

Art tour

Holiday Ardmore Art Walk will be from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Ardmore neighborhood.