Spring Theatre starts scholarship fund
Spring Theatre has established the Livin’ the Dream Foundation Scholarship Fund to facilitate outreach to the next generation of theater artists.
Since its founding in 2011, Spring Theatre has worked with more than 700 students in grades kindergarten through college, produced 35 stage productions and one feature length socially distanced film with adult and youth performers, and hosted camps, classes and showcases.
For information about how to support the work of Spring Theatre or to donate to the Livin’ the Dream Foundation Scholarship Fund, contact Carrie Leigh Dickey, vice president of the board, at designer@carrieleighdickey.com.
For information, visit www.SpringTheatre.org.
Theater to relocate
costume, scene shops
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will be relocating its costume and scene shops to the former Hanes Middle School campus at 2900 Indiana Ave. over the next two months. The current workshop at 1530 W. First St. houses the theater’s costumes, sewing center, props, furniture, building materials, machinery and set construction center.
The move comes at a time when the theater has been closed for four months due to the COVID-19 virus. Before that, they had made a quick move from a large theater space on Coliseum Drive to much smaller spaces on Spruce and First streets.
“We realized fairly quickly that we were going to need more space. In addition, covering the rent in that space has been a major challenge for us over the past few months," said Phillip Powell, the theater's executive director. "Moving to the old Hanes campus is going to help us on both fronts.”
The theater company will occupy the main floor of the historic school building, which was initially built to be Hanes High School and later became Hanes Middle. Classrooms will be used for costume, props and furniture storage, while the former gymnasium will be used as a scene shop for building sets.
“Not only will the storage space allow our technical departments the room they need for building our shows, but the new partnership means we strengthen our community relationships by going to schools and working with the many creative teachers in the schools’ drama programs," Powell said.
Brad Oliver, director of K-12 Arts Education and the Summer Enrichment Programs of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, said, “This partnership will allow them (the theater) the ability to have crucial storage and building space. In turn, our students and teachers will have direct access to the wonderful theatrical resources they have. It only strengthens our theater program.”
For more information, visit www.LTofWS.org or call 336-725-4001.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.