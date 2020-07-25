Young artists awarded grants
The Yadkin Arts Council has awarded the 2020 Willingham Scholarship in the Arts grants to Savannah Mabe and Elijah Golden.
The scholarships are awarded to Yadkin County graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated an interest and involvement in the arts during their high school careers and whose ambition is to continue with training and education in the arts as they progress to an institution of higher learning.
Mabe plans to attend Salem College, where she will double major in arts administration and dance.
Golden has performed in many shows on the Willingham Theater stage under direction of the Arts Council’s Jessie Grant. He plans to pursue a degree in theater from Appalachian State University and have a career onstage.
Online auditions for SETC
The 2020 Southeastern Theatre Conference Fall Professional Auditions are traditionally held each year as live auditions. As a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, the process has been altered to introduce online video auditions to increase the opportunities for those who are not able or willing to attend in person.
The deadline to register for auditions is Aug. 7, and details are at www.setc.org/auditions/fall-professional/.
A wide variety of national theater and entertainment companies come to SETC for their casting/hiring needs. Professional organizations attend to hire actors, singers and dancers for their coming seasons. Producing groups include regional, repertory, stock and dinner theaters, cruise ships, and touring and production companies. A minimum of two years production history and solid financial standing are required.
For information, email clay@setc.org or call 336-272-3645, visit www.setc.org or www.outdoor- theatre.org.
Beethoven concert postponed again
Salem Band has postponed and rescheduled its September “Beethoven Lives!” concert
The concert, scheduled for Sept. 20, has be rescheduled for September 2021 as part of Salem Band’s historic 250th anniversary season, according to Eileen M. Young, music director of Salem Band and Salem Swing Band.
For information about the band and concerts, visit www.salemband.org.
