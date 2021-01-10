Art briefs

An Artist Member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff.

Gallery hours for socially distanced viewing are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit www.YadkinArts.org.

Bryan Series

The Guilford College Bryan Series will host global business and politics expert Ian Bremmer at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in a virtual event.

Bremmer is president and founder of Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. He serves as the Foreign Affairs Columnist and Editor at Large for Time magazine. In 2018, he was named the most influential voice globally by LinkedIn. A prolific writer, his latest book, Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism is a New York Times bestseller.

The remaining Bryan Series events for 2021 will feature actress Sally Field on Feb. 2, conservation photographer Paul Nicklen on Feb. 16, former British Prime Minister Theresa May on March 18 and author Colson Whitehead on April 12.