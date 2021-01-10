Art briefs

Member exhibit
Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will host Winter Group Exhibit through Jan. 31.
This exhibit features a selection of works by all members, including prints, photography, painting, collage, sculpture and more. 2021 is the 37th year Artworks Gallery has delivered contemporary pieces as Winston-Salem’s longest-running artists’ cooperative.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Gallery hours are noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday or by appointment by emailing shop@artworks-gallery.org.
Visit www.Artworks-Gallery.org.
Story slam
The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem will host a virtual storytelling event via Zoom from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 14. The theme is “Starting Over.”
Guests are invited to tell their best stories on new beginnings, clean slates, reboots, fresh growth, renaissance, second acts, turning the page and do-overs. Each storyteller has five minutes.
“Starting Over” will feature special guest storyteller Mary Haglund, who owned and operated Mary’s Gourmet Diner for 20 years before closing last May amidst the pandemic.
Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet, an award-wining poet, host and author, will be he emcee.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/yy5exzka. The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem is a partnership between the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and MUSE Winston-Salem.
Photo exhibit
Stokes County Arts Council is presenting “Nature’s Beauty,” an exhibit featuring artist Ilse Watkins now through Jan. 31 in the Apple Gallery in Danbury.
Watkins lives in Clemmons and enjoys nature and all critters around her. She never leaves the house without a camera.
A virtual opening will be at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15 on the Stokes Arts Facebook page. People may visit the exhibit other times at the Stokes County Arts Council at 500 N. Main St. in Danbury.
The Stokes County Arts Council is open to the public 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information call the Stokes County Arts Council at (336) 593-8159 or visit www.stokesarts.org.
Art-Me show
The Yadkin Arts Council will present an Artist Member (Art-Me) Showcase through Feb. 26 in Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
This exhibit will showcase pieces that reflect the artist members’ experiences and emotions brought on during 2020.
An Artist Member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff.
Gallery hours for socially distanced viewing are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit www.YadkinArts.org.
Bryan Series
The Guilford College Bryan Series will host global business and politics expert Ian Bremmer at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in a virtual event.
Bremmer is president and founder of Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. He serves as the Foreign Affairs Columnist and Editor at Large for Time magazine. In 2018, he was named the most influential voice globally by LinkedIn. A prolific writer, his latest book, Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism is a New York Times bestseller.
The remaining Bryan Series events for 2021 will feature actress Sally Field on Feb. 2, conservation photographer Paul Nicklen on Feb. 16, former British Prime Minister Theresa May on March 18 and author Colson Whitehead on April 12.
For tickets, email thebryanseries@guilford.edu or call 336-316-2852. A link for the event will be emailed to ticketholders.
For more information, go to guilford.edu/life/bryan-series.
