UNCSA praised
by MovieMaker
UNC School of the Arts School of Filmmaking is on MovieMaker magazine's list of Best Film Schools in the U.S. & Canada 2020. The list is not ranked.
UNCSA was among the schools in the U.S. Southeast cited for "outstanding creative producing training."
UNCSA’s Creative Producing MFA specializes in the logistics of moviemaking without sacrificing artistic instincts, the magazine article said. After a year to cover the fundamentals of the business of storytelling, graduate students develop a slate of projects, both for film and television, and embark on the two-semester Business of Production track, with attention to important entertainment law topics.
Marketing classes touch on the ins-and-outs of distribution and successful promotional campaigns. Also notable is the recent launch of the Media and Emerging Technology Lab.
And, for the first time in the school's history, the 2019-20 freshman class of UNCSA’s School of Filmmaking was predominantly female, according to Lauren Whitaker, the school’s media relations manager.
Filmmaker David Gordon Green is a notable alumnus of the program.
Little Theatre to hold
short-play auditions
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem Writers will hold auditions for seven plays that make up this year’s 10-Minute Play Festival. Video submissions will be accepted now through Aug. 31. Roles are available for actors ages 17-50.
The 10-Minute Play Festival features the winning plays from a competition held each year by Winston-Salem Writers. Originally slated to be produced by The Little Theatre in June, this year’s festival will be performed online, one play per night at 7 p.m. Sept. 28-Oct. 4.
The winning plays include "A Hole in the Fence" by Abigail Franke, "U Up?" by Ken Ashford, "Broken Arrow" by Bradley Stephenson, "First Day on the Job" by Becky McLaughlin, "The Affliction" by Tim Wiest, "Punctuated Romance" by David Ratcliffe, and "The Next Station" by Cameron Kent.
Directors will include Michael Burke, Gregg Vogelsmeier, Jae Campbell, Ashley Pearson, Chad Edwards, Suzanne Vaughan and Britt Stone, who is also coordinating the festival.
Rehearsals will tentatively begin the week of Sept. 7. Rehearsals and performances will be on Zoom.
Character descriptions and instructions on how to audition are at www.ltofws.org/auditions. For information, email kristina@ltofws.org or visit www.ltofws.org.
'Crystal Fringe' mask
leads the pack
As of the afternoon of Aug. 19, Akilah Shaw’s “Crystal Fringe” mask had the highest number of votes in a Journal online poll featuring three face coverings by Winston-Salem designers.
“Crystal Fringe” captured 93.7% of the votes, followed by the “Flatten the Curve” flag design by Angel Fant at 5.6% and the “Hell Yeah” design by Jenni Earle Hopkins at 0.7%.
All three face coverings were highlighted in photos in a Journal article on Aug. 8 about how face coverings were going from plain to bling since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Shaw and Fant designed several masks that were featured in a photo gallery, along with Hopkins’ latest Jenni Earle bandana.
You can see the story and cast your vote at https://tinyurl.com/y35rejok.
Call for art
Fine artist Carolina Corona is seeking artwork by Latina women for the "Mujer Latina Online Exhibit." The exhibit will be Sept. 11-January at www.coronafineart.com.
All artwork must be submitted digitally to caro@coronafineart.com by Sept. 4. All proceeds from sales will go to the artists, and there is no fee to submit work.
More information is at https://www.coronafineart.com/contact/. The subject line must read Mujer Latina Online Exhibit Submission.
All images should be labeled with artist name, title of piece, size, medium and price, include bio and an artist statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.