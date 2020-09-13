Favors awarded
for HBCU book
Author Jelani M. Favors, a Winston-Salem native and associate professor of history at Clayton State University near Atlanta, has received a number of awards for his first book.
"Shelter in a Time of Storm: How Black Colleges Fostered Generations of Leadership and Activism" was published in 2019 by the University of North Carolina Press.
In May, "Shelter in a Time of Storm" received the Lillian Smith Book Award, which has been given out since 1966 and has honored such authors as Alice Walker, Alex Haley and the late John Lewis.
In August, "Shelter in a Time of Storm" received the Stone Book Award presented annually by the Musuem of African American History in Boston. "Shelter in a Time of Storm" was in an original grouping of 54 nominees and edged out a short list of nine competitors that included professors from Harvard, Princeton, and Lonnie Bunch, the director of The Smithsonian Institute.
An online awards ceremony for the Musuem of African American History's Stone Book Award will be on Oct. 15. Registration for the ceremony will open on Sept.15 at https://tinyurl.com/favorsstone.
A virtual awards ceremony for the Lillian Smith Book Award was held on Sept. 6.
Author publishes
second spy book
Crooked Lane Books, an affiliate of Penguin Random House, has published the latest book by Winston-Salem author Michael L. Huie.
"Nightshade" is the second in a series featuring the exploits of Livy Nash, a young British woman working as a spy/foreign correspondent in the early years of the Cold War. In the new book she must cozy up to a fearsome Soviet agent in order to learn the whereabouts of her best friend, Margot, who's been missing since the end of WWII.
A native of Winston-Salem, Huie is an adjunct professor of theater at Wake Forest and High Point universities. He has worked as a professional actor at theaters in North Carolina and Virginia, and has appeared in several films for television. His debut novel, "Spitfire," was published in January, also by Crooked Lane Books.
Publishers Weekly and Kirkus Reviews praised Huie's second book, "Nightshade," in advance of its Sept. 8 release. "Huie does a masterly job," Publisher's Weekly wrote. Kirkus added that the book has "plenty of spycraft and non-stop action, with a shocking ending."
For more information or to buy the book, visit www.mlhuie.com.
Designs sought for
downtown sculpture
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Art Commission is seeking designs for a sculpture to be placed downtown at the corner of Fourth and Spruce streets.
The deadline for proposals is noon on Oct. 9.
The sculpture’s theme should be “Arts and Innovation.” The commission is encouraging interactive designs, and the sculpture should be at least 8 feet in height so that it is appropriately scaled for the space.
The commission is encouraging all interested artists to apply, regardless of their experience with sculpture. After an artist is chosen to design the sculpture, there will be a separate call for a fabricator to build it.
The project is being funded by the city of Winston-Salem and Grubb Properties. A budget of $7,000 has been allocated for artist-design fees. Fabrication, materials, insurance, storage, transportation and installation of the sculpture on site will be paid with a separate budget of $40,000. Grubb Properties will pay for and build a base for the sculpture.
The competition is open to artists over 18 living in Winston-Salem. Three finalists, who will each receive a $500 honorarium, will be selected for interviews in early November.
More information, visit www.CityofWS.org/PublicArt.
