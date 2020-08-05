ART FOR CAUSE: Reboot Arcade is presenting “One Love, One Art” now through Aug. 13 to benefit Emancipate NC, an organization that is fighting to dismantle structural racism and mass incarceration. When you donate to buy art by Reboot-sponsored artists Jeff Beck, Eric Marks, Noemi Zelaya and Elijah Kimball, a portion will go to Emancipate NC. All of the art is themed to reflect recent events and to celebrate Black Americans. If you are walking by 534 N. Liberty, Winston-Salem, you can scan the QR code by each artist’s name on the Reboot windows to order your favorite piece, or look for Reboot on Facebook. For more about Emancipate NC, visit www.emancipatenc.org.
