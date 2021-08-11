 Skip to main content
ARTC Theatre will host stand-up comics and a film series
'In Bruges'

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from “In Bruges.”

 Focus Features

COMEDY AND FILM: ARTC Theatre will host Twin City StandUp Comedy at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the theater at 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. Comics for the night include Tara Starnes, Ryan Bender, Mike Rinaldi, Tori Chaffee, Pat McLeod and Dejahzh Hedrick. Tickets are $10 at artctheatre.com or at the door. The theater will also host Art House Movies @ ARTC at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Jon Furr, movie podcaster, will host and hold a discussion of the film after the showing. This month's film will be "In Bruges," starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Ralph Fiennes. The film series features movies that slipped through the cracks at the theater. Visit artctheatre.com.

