ARTC Theatre will present comedy play 'Savannah Sipping Society'

COMEDY PLAY: ARTC Theatre will present “Savannah Sipping Society” at 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. “Savannah Sipping Society,” written by Jones Hope Wooten, is a comedy about four Southern woman, all needing to “rev up” their lives in their middle years — divorced, widowed, fired and seeking her special place. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. May 14-15 and 21-22 and at 3 p.m. May 16 and 23. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors and students at brownpapertickets.com or artctheatre.com. Groups should call 336-408-9739. First responders are admitted for free with their IDs. Seating will be limited to 45, and masks are required. Visit artctheatre.com.