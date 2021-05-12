 Skip to main content
ARTC Theatre will present comedy play 'Savannah Sipping Society'
"Savannah Sipping Society"

Rebecca Stanifer as Randa, Tabitha Stilwell Wilkins as Marlafaye, Carrie Tisher Barton as Jinx and Maryl Beckman Wilson as Dot in “Savannah Sipping Society.”

 ARTC Theatre, provided

COMEDY PLAY: ARTC Theatre will present “Savannah Sipping Society” at 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. “Savannah Sipping Society,” written by Jones Hope Wooten, is a comedy about four Southern woman, all needing to “rev up” their lives in their middle years — divorced, widowed, fired and seeking her special place. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. May 14-15 and 21-22 and at 3 p.m. May 16 and 23. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors and students at brownpapertickets.com or artctheatre.com. Groups should call 336-408-9739. First responders are admitted for free with their IDs. Seating will be limited to 45, and masks are required. Visit artctheatre.com.

