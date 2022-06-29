Group show: Artfolios will be at Gaia during the month of July for a group show entitled “The Bohemian Spirit,” featuring the works of Alix Hitchcock, Barbara Lister-Sink, Jessica Singerman and Virginia Shepley. The public is invited to a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. July 7 at 45 Miller St. in Winston-Salem. A gallery talk will be at 5 p.m., and small artworks will be available for immediate purchase. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. “This show not only highlights the beauty, strength and individuality of women but it speaks to our adventurous souls. This free-spirited collection pairs music, artistry and spirituality — a combination beautiful to behold,” shared Carrie Leigh Dickey, curator of the show and owner of Artfolios. Visit artfolios.shop/gaia.