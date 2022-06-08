1Love Festival to bring live entertainment, artists and speakers to Winston-Salem June 17 and 18

The 1Love Festival will offer two days of entertainment, artists, panel discussions and more in Winston-Salem on June 17 and 18 with a focus on encouraging love of self, community and culture.

On June 17, artists LB the Poet, Phonsarelli, Ely B, Untitled and Soultriii will be part of the main event at 8:15 p.m. at the Stevens Center at 405 W. Fourth St. Then at 10:45 p.m., Kevin Ross and his band will perform.

Ross, an R&B artist, released his debut full-length album “The Awakening” in 2017. The album’s first single, “Long Song Away,” peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Song chart.

In 2020, he debuted at No. 3 on iTunes R&B Albums chart with “Audacity, Vol. 1.” “Thing Called Love,” the EP’s lead single, entered the Top 20 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart and was named the top song at Sirius XM’s Heart and Soul. Ross was named the R&B Artist of the Year at the 2021 Wammie Awards.

On June 18, The Ramkat, at 170 W. Ninth St., will be the venue for live entertainment from local and regional artists. Mausiki Scales and Common Ground Collective, Tara Lord and Chelsey Green will perform.

“Whether performing as a trio or a full 10-piece ensemble, Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective are known for taking fans on a fearless exploration of the pulsating rhythms of the African Diaspora, seamlessly connecting the dots between afrobeat, funk, hip-hop, soul and New Orleans jazz ... in a single performance,” the band states on its website.

Lord has been in the hip-hop scene since she was a child. Green, a violinist and violist, combines classical and various contemporary styles in her shows.

Free public talks

Artistic Soul Conversations are planned for both days — from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 17 at the Stevens Center and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at The Enterprise Center at 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The panel discussions, which will be free and open to the public, will focus on entrepreneurship, innovation and health equity.

“We have community leaders coming from all across the South, including here in Winston-Salem, to engage the public around that,” said Melva Sampson, a co-founder of the 1Love Festival.

The event will offer public conversations with activists, faith leaders, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, students and other community stakeholders.

Featured artists and speakers include Elahi Stewart, a visual artist; Daryl Shaw, co-founder of Hustle Winston-Salem and owner of Royalty Marketing; Mawuli Davis, an attorney, activist and author of “We Need You”; Candice Benbow, a public theologian; Angelbert Metoyer, an international virtual artist; and Maurice Foxworth, an intellectual property attorney.

Darrick Young, a co-founder of the 1Love Festival, hopes these conversations will inspire people of all ages.

“My hope is that we are able to educate the participants that come,” Young said. “My hope is that they are touched, that they enjoy and that they are moved and energized to go back into our community, so we can begin to work intergenerationally on some solutions that are challenges and problems in the city of Winston-Salem. One of the main pieces is the violence piece.

“We welcome the young people. Whatever your background is and whatever you’re going through, we welcome it, because we understand that it takes love and it takes showing time and concern for our young people, for our middle-aged people and our older folks.

Sampson added, “Our goal is to educate, celebrate and inspire. We want to educate about African Diasporic culture. We want to inspire and raise an awareness. And we want to celebrate our current collective achievements.”

Other activities include author events with meet-and-greets and book signings, documentaries and short films with post-screening conversation, and culinary artist spotlights.

Creating space

The festival’s roots go back to June 2019 when Darrick Young and Tommy Priest, both entrepreneurs, revived Artist Unite, a two-day event in Winston-Salem that celebrated peace and diversity through the arts.

In 2020, Young and Sampson, a husband and wife team, started the 1Love Festival but were not able to hold the festival that year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sampson is also assistant professor of Practical Theology at Wake Forest University School of Divinity and creator and curator of Pink Robe Chronicles, a spiritual gathering on a digital platform on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

This year, there will be 1Love Festivals in two other cities — Houston, Texas on Sept. 9-10; and Miami, Fla. on Dec. 2-3.

1Love Festival organizers state, “The festival celebrates and centers African Diasporic culture through music, art, innovation and entrepreneurship. Boasting regional, national and international musicians, authors, deejays, poets and visual artists, our goal is to amplify African Diasporic culture, curate an immersive hybrid experience with in-person performances streamed virtually and develop and maintain mutually enhancing connections that encourage love of self, love community and love of culture.”

Sampson said they consider the 1Love Festival a celebration that is “in addition to” such local events as the National Black Theatre Festival and the Juneteenth Celebration, as well as organizations such as the Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble.

“We believe that Winston-Salem has the bandwidth to hold all of these celebrations and opportunities, to learn, to dialogue and to have conversations even more,” Sampson said. “It is our belief that in doing so, it begins to speak to some of the strained areas in Winston-Salem, whether that be crime in mainly populated African American areas, whether that be race relations, whether that be around LGBT+ issues.

“We believe that adding our voice to the celebrations and the successes that are already happening only strengthens what is already taking place.”

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

