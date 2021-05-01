2021 RiverRun International Film Festival to run May 6-16 with online and outside screenings

As it did for many arts organizations last year, COVID-19 rewrote the script for the RiverRun International Film Festival.

The festival canceled last year but is back for 2021, offering a combination of virtual, outdoor and drive-in screenings May 6-16.

RiverRun’s executive director Rob Davis said the team at RiverRun was determined, if possible, to do some sort of festival this year, even if that meant all virtual.

“What we decided a few months ago was to make it a hybrid festival so that we will have a few outdoor screenings every night that can be safely done,” Davis said. “The bulk of the festival is virtual.”

For many of the films, people will have the choice of seeing them virtually or in person at one of the outdoor screenings.

A complete schedule and ticket information are available at riverrunfilm.com.

Typically, RiverRun receives about 2,000 films a year, but festival officials were not sure how many would be submitted this year.

“When you look at the whole pool, we had over 1,500 films to select from this year,” Davis said. “Even though it’s a hybrid festival and very different, we put together a festival that has 134 films representing 24 countries.