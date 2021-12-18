2021 Spectacular Holiday Blooms return return with more shimmering flowers at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville

Festive features on the two acres of lawn include plastic flowers around the loop, various lights, a tunnel gleaming with lights and a flagpole decorated in giant green lights in the form of a Christmas tree.

“We’ve really expanded the footprint of the display,” Roethling said.

One volunteer made a chandelier from an upside-down tomato cage. It hangs in a walkway lined with hornbeam trees. The chandelier was inspired by a chandelier created by Dale Chihuly, a famous glass artist.

“It’s hanging from the trees, and it’s got orange, yellow and red plastic flowers on it with lights on the inside so that the light comes through,” Roethling said. “It’s a truly inspired chandelier. We’re going to make more of those.”

And the volunteers have more ideas.

“We’ve even started trying to figure out how to do vegetables because we have a nice vegetable garden, too,” Roethling said.

Finding enough plastic bottles to add to the light show shouldn’t be a problem.

Roethling said volunteers have told neighbors to save their plastic water bottles, typically from 1 liter up to 2 liters in size.